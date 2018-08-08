Art thief snatches £750 painting from nude controversy Portsmouth Cathedral exhibition

AN ART thief has stolen a £750 painting from an exhibition at Portsmouth Cathedral.

Portsmouth Cathedral, in Old Portsmouth, is playing host to an exhibition with dozens of artists’ work on show.

Portsmouth Cathedral in The High Street, Old Portsmouth. Picture: Malcolm Wells

But one piece, sold for £750, was plucked from the wall of the cathedral on Monday afternoon – with organisers now desperate to get Alison Lawley’s piece back.

The exhibition hit the headlines when four acrylic canvas works by Southsea artist Joe Greenwood flustered parishioners with his life paintings of nude women at the Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society show. They were removed from display.

Now chairman Paul Buckley has told of his frustration at the second controversy to hit the show – with police on the trail of the art thief.

Mr Buckley said: ‘The theft was discovered this morning when the exhibition opened and after enquiries were made it was established that the painting was removed on Monday evening probably between 5pm and 5.30pm, when a man was seen leaving the cathedral with the painting under his arm, by a member of the cathedral team.

‘The painting was a significant painting which had won the Southsea Gallery prize for the artist Alison Lawley.

‘The painting is called King of the Woods, painted in oils and measuring approx. 110 x 60cm.

‘The picture had been purchased on the first evening of the exhibition for £750, so the loss will be a big disappointment for both the purchaser and the artist.’

Irene Strange, publicity officer, added: 'Someone must have had an eye for this painting, for the money, not for the art.

‘They saw it was expensive and that must have made up their mind.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We have received a report regarding the theft of a painting from an art exhibit inside Portsmouth Cathedral.

‘It happened between 5pm and 5.30pm on August 6.

‘The painting is reported to be worth an estimated £750.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44180298475.’