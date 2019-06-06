Ashes stolen from car in early hours of the morning in Bognor Regis

Have your say

ASHES were among a number of items stolen from a car in Sussex in the early hours of the morning.

Two women were seen trying a number of car door handles in the Nyetimber Crescent area on Sunday.

Police have released CCTV images as they appeal for information about the incident. Picture: Sussex Police

They eventually gained access to a vehicle and stole a number of items, including ashes belonging to the victim’s relative.

The ashes were later discarded nearby.

Police have since released CCTV images of one of the women and have appealed for members of the public to help identify the suspects.

A 27-year-old woman from Bognor Regis was arrested on Tuesday, June 4 on suspicion of theft from the vehicle, but has since been released without charge.

However enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1163 of 02/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org