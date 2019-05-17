Police have released the first picture of a jealous ex-boyfriend who stabbed his love rival 17 times in a ‘frenzied’ ambush including once ‘over the heart’.

Ashley Luff has been jailed for 16 years for a ‘brutall’ attack on Nathan Birch who started dating the defendant’s former partner Chantell Price last summer.

Ashley Luff. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Addressing Luff, judge Hetherington said: ‘I have no doubt that the reason you committed this offence is because you were consumed by jealousy and the fact that you had lost Chantelle Price to Nathan Birch.’

The court heard restaurant worker Luff, 32, had waited in Southampton Road, Park Gate, before springing an ambush on 24-year-old Mr Birch - knocking the chef off his bike before stabbing him 17 times, chasing him down the road, ditching the knife in a drain at Long Acres and trying to flee from police.

In a victim statement read in court Mr Birch said: ‘This is something I will never forget and the scar will remain with me physically and mentally for the rest of my life.’