Assault arrest after incident at Portsmouth Crown Court

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Officers were called to the building in Winston Churchill Avenue at about 9.30am.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘Officers arrested a man following reports of an assault outside Portsmouth Crown Court at around 9.30am this morning.

‘A man in his 40s was reportedly assaulted but did not sustain serious injuries.

‘A 32-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.’