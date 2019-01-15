An assistant headteacher has been charged with 15 sex offences against children.

Sean Aldridge, 36, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning after being charged by detectives from Operation Marmion – a Hampshire police probe into historic sex offences.

Dressed in a blue suit with matching waistcoat and tie, Aldridge, of Edmund Road, Southsea, entered no pleas and spoke only to confirm his identity.

He will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 18.

Magistrates released him on unconditional bail.

Aldridge, who taught at Warblington School in Havant, is accused of eight charges of sexual activity with a child as an abuse of a position of trust, and seven charges of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The charges cover between 2006 and 2010.