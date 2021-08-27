Then Southampton striker Danny Ings scores against Pompey in the Carabao Cup in 2019

Former Saints striker Danny Ings was found guilty in his absence on Wednesday by a single magistrate sitting behind closed doors.

He must pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge. He did not enter a plea.

As reported, Ings, 29, was charged with hitting an average of 60mph in a 50mph temporary speed restricted area at 3.29am on February 3 this year.

He is said to have been travelling eastbound between junctions four and five, where Highways England is carrying out roadworks to make a smart motorway.

In court papers seen by The News, police case officer Angela Todd said: ‘A conditional offer of a fixed penalty was sent on (April 9).

‘The defendant has failed to comply with the requirements of these disposal options.’

Roadworks are set to be in place on the M27 between junctions four and 11, for Fareham, with Highways England’s £244m work due to be completed in spring next year.

Yellow hawk average speed cameras were installed with a 50mph speed restriction in place.

Some 10,204 drivers were caught speeding between junction four and five of the M27 last year, police figures show.

Ings, who has appeared for England three times since moving up from the under-21 squad, lives in Winchester and moved to Aston Villa this month.