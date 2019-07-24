A WOMAN charged with attempted murder accused of repeatedly stabbing another woman has indicated a not guilty plea at court.

Paula Ayres, 51, of Willow Road, Bishop’s Waltham, was charged with the attempted murder of 63-year-old Julie Page, also of Bishop’s Waltham, yesterday evening.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The incident happened in Oak Road at 11.30am on Monday.

The defendant, dressed in a grey tracksuit, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to confirm her identity before indicating she would be pleading not guilty to the offence.

No bail application was made for Ayres, who is currently serving a suspended sentence.

She was remanded in custody and will next appear before Portsmouth Crown Court via video link on August 27.

An emotional Ayres cried out ‘I love you’ to individuals in the public gallery as she was taken down.