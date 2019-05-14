A SENIOR judge has blamed his unfamiliarity with the ‘joys of the M27’ for being late to court for an attempted murder trial.

Mr Justice Neil Garnham apologised to jurors for keeping them waiting and said: ‘I hadn’t yet become familiar with the joys of the M27.

Traffic on the M27

‘You can sit there for an hour and nobody is really moving.’

READ MORE: M27 accident near Whiteley causes 30-minute delays today

The High Court judge is today presiding over the second day of an attempted murder trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Harry Middleton, 21, of Chidham Close, Havant, denies attempted murder in an alleged stabbing attack on his ex-girlfriend Louise Brindley, 21, in an incident at Wimpy at Hayling Island Funland on November 24.

Jurors were in place at 10.13am for the trial instead of 10am.