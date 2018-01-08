Attempted rape arrest after woman attacked in Portsmouth park

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested after woman was knocked to the ground in a sex attack.

Police arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of attempted rape after a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Ravelin Park, Southsea, at 7.20pm on Saturday.

Officers said a man followed the victim into the park from nearby Museum Road, where she was forced to the ground and attacked.

The attacker then ran off towards Burnaby Road after the victim shouted.

The arrest comes after city police launched extra patrols of the park, located between Museum Road and Cambridge Road – close to the University of Portsmouth’s library.

As part of their investigation, police appealed for private CCTV or dash cam footage from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Police said the arrested man remains in custody.