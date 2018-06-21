Attempted rape victim pulled to ground in Portsmouth city centre attack

The victim of an alleged attempted rape was pulled to the ground in an early hours attack, police have said.

Between 2.15am and 2.40am on Saturday a student was followed along Park Road, Anglesea Road, King Richard I Road and into the alleyway by James Watson Halls, which leads to White Swan Road.

After following the student into the alleyway the suspect grabbed the alleged victim by the wrist and pulled them to the floor.

Police said the suspect had undone his trousers and exposed himself.

The victim managed to get up and ran to King Richard I Road, while the man ran off towards White Swan Road.

The victim is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and was wearing a short skirt, knee high socks and trainers.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6ft tall and was wearing baggy clothing, including a hoody, which was unzipped and showed a dark-coloured t-shirt underneath with light-coloured writing or logo across the chest.

Detective Sergeant Mark Alleman said: ‘Fortunately this type of incident is not common and is not being linked to any other incidents.

‘We’d like to take this opportunity to urge students and other members of the public to not walk home alone late at night or in the early hours and to where possible walk with friends or use public transport or a taxi to get home.

‘In an emergency, or if a crime is in progress call 999.’

If you have any information relating to this case, call police on 101 quoting reference 44180225302, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.