Autistic schoolgirl spat on by ‘group of teenagers’ who had chased her with lit cigarette

An autistic schoolgirl was spat on by a group of teenagers, police have said.

Officers said the same girl was previously chased by a man threatening to burn her with a lit cigarette.

Officers want to identify the person pictured as he may have information to assist our enquiries after an autistic girl was spat at by a group of teenagers

Police are treating the incidents as a disability hate crime.

Officers have released this image of a man they want to speak to after the incident in Hayling Park, Hayling Island, between 6.55pm and 7.05pm on August 5.

PC Stuart Grover said: 'This was an assault on a vulnerable person which left the victim feeling very distressed.

'We believe this same group also targeted this victim in the park on July 21, when the girl was chased by someone holding a lit cigarette, threatening to burn her face.’

Officers have released details today.

PC Grover added: 'We are treating these incidents as disability hate crimes and would like to identify the people involved.

'Did you witness either of these incidents? Do you recognise the person pictured, or is this you?'

Anyone with informationcan call police on 101, quoting 44180296483, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.