Axe-wielding robber steals cash in raid on Co-op in Purbrook

AN ARMED robber stole cash during a raid on a supermarket.

The masked man walked into the Co-op store in London Road, Purbrook, at around 9.30pm on Monday, carrying an axe in his hand.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He stole a quantity of cash, leaving staff shocked but unharmed, before leaving the shop.

Police have released a CCTV of the suspect who is wearing ‘distinctive white gloves’ but has his face covered.

On Facebook, the force wrote: ‘We know his face is covered but you may recognise the clothing or the distinctive white gloves with green trim. It is believed he is a white male and he was carrying a green Asda bag for life.

‘Were you in the vicinity before or after this offence? Did you see anything suspicious around the shop or the adjoining roads? Were you driving past and have dash cam footage?

‘If you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44190257173.’