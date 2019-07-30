Have your say

A BAKER has been fined after selling a bacon and cheese pastry riddled with maggots.

Nigel Harris, who owns Home Bakery in Oakfield Road, East Wittering, was fined £800 and ordered to pay £2,590 in costs after pleading guilty to two offences in breach of food hygiene rules.

The incident took place in July 2018 and was immediately reported to the bakery and Chichester District Council’s environmental health service.

After receiving the complaint, the council sent one of its inspectors to the bakery to investigate and found a further pastry containing live maggots.

Worthing Magistrates’ Court heard that Harris had failed to immediately remove any other potential contaminated products.

During the hearing, district judge Amanda Kelly described the offence as a serious one.

But she accepted Harris had made changes to his stock rotation procedures and that this was hopefully a one-off incident.

The business has since been reinspected by the council and has been awarded a top food hygiene rating of five.

Speaking after Friday’s court hearing, Councillor Penny Plant, environment boss at Chichester District Council, said: ‘This case sends a strong message to all food operators that we will take legal action if food safety standards are found to be unacceptable.

‘We’re very pleased that Mr Harris has taken measures to avoid this happening again and that his business has now achieved a top food hygiene rating of five.

‘The action taken in this case has resulted in a positive outcome for everyone.’