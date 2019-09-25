Ballerina caught people trafficking at Hayling Island is deported

TWO people smugglers have been deported.

Last year Dmytro Kriuke was sentenced to three years and nine months and Vladyslav Kurtoglu, a former ballerina, was jailed for six years at Portsmouth Crown Court.

They were caught in a yacht at Hayling Island by Border Force trying to smuggle six people into Britain in May 2017.

Now both men have deported from Britain, the Home Office confirmed.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The home secretary has been clear that dangerous foreign national offenders who abuse this country’s hospitality by committing crimes have no place in our society.

‘Vladyslav Kurtoglu and Dmytro Kriuk, who were caught by Border Force facilitating the illegal migration of six Ukrainian nationals into the country in May 2017, have been deported successfully from the UK.’

Kurtoglu was deported to Ukraine two weeks ago, and Kriuk was sent back to Ukraine last summer.

Lyn Sari, from Immigration Enforcement’s Criminal and Financial Investigation team, had previously said: ‘This was a carefully planned criminal operation.

‘Evidence showed that Kriuk and Kurtoglu had plotted the route into Hayling Island in advance and that they had scouted the embarkation point to ensure they could get people on board away from security camera.’