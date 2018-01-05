Bank cards stolen from ‘insecure’ vehicle in Horndean

Have your say

POLICE are hunting for a crook who broke into a car, stole bank cards and then fraudulently used them.

The thief entered the vehicle in London Road, Horndean, and stole a number of items.

Some of the items were left scattered nearby, police said. However, a bank card that was stolen was used by the crook.

Officers added the car ‘may have been left insecure’ at the time of the raid and are urging people to make sure their cars are locked.

The crime was between 11pm and 3am on January 2 and 3. Witnesses can call police on 101, quoting 44180004382.