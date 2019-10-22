Banned drink-driver, 64, caught near Royal Navy base in Portsmouth spared jail over 70-mile trip while over the limit

A DRINK-DRIVER has been spared prison after being caught over the limit near Portsmouth Naval Base - while banned from the roads.

David Fuller, 64, was stopped in Princess Anne Way, Portsmouth, on September 12, while driving a grey Iveco vehicle.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

A test revealed he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court he admitted driving while banned and drink driving.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week jail sentenced suspended for a year.

Magistrates outlined their reasons for his suspended jail term.

They said: 'This offence was committed only a short time after the disqualification was imposed when the defendant was under the influence of alcohol.

‘He drove a long distance of about 70 miles.

‘He was also driving a commercial vehicle in the course of his employment. The imprisonment is suspended because the defendant has sought to address his alcohol problem on a voluntary basis.’

Fuller, of Cope Court, Maidenhead in Berkshire, was banned again for 40 months.

He must completed a nine-month alcohol treatment programme and 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Fuller must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.