Banned driver admits being responsible for pedestrian's death in Fareham crash 

A BANNED driver has admitted being behind the wheel of a car in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Tyron Prout, 27, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court accused of being involved in a fatal incident that killed 23-year-old Jordan White in Highlands Road, Fareham.

Highlands Road in Fareham. Picture: Google

Appearing via videolink yesterday Prout admitted causing the death of Mr White while driving a Peugeot 206 while disqualified in the street between Stow Crescent and Gudge Heath Lane at 12.06am.

Family members of Mr White were in the public gallery as Prout entered his plea more than 19 months after the incident on August 11, 2017.

Barrister Daniel Reilly, for Prout, said the defendant had written a letter that will be submitted at the sentencing hearing.

‘There’s perhaps a realistic view taken by Mr Prout that he must expect an immediate custodial sentence given the sad loss in this case,’ he said.

Addressing the defendant, judge David Melville QC said: ‘Your sentencing hearing will take place on March 21, that’s Thursday of this week. In the meantime, you must remain in custody.’

At the time of the incident a police spokesman said: ‘Officers were called shortly after midnight to reports of a collision involving a Peugeot 206 and a pedestrian on Highlands Road.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prout’s last address was given as HMP Portland but he has previously lived in Redlands Lane in Fareham.