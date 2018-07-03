Banned driver caught on the roads twice by police

A DRIVER caught on the roads while banned has been hit with a further disqualification.

Mohammed Din Manan, 37, of Graham Street, Southampton, was caught on February 5 in London Road, Cowplain.

Portsmouth magistrates ordered him to complete 140 hours’ unpaid work.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs after admitting driving in the road while banned.

He also admitted driving while banned and without insurance in Park Parade, Havant, on March 1.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for that offence.