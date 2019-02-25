Banned driver hit ‘40mph to 50mph’ in police chase along Portsmouth streets

A BANNED driver travelled at more than twice the 20mph speed limit in a police chase, a court heard.

Phillip Harfield, 25, admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned and without insurance in an incident in Portsea on October 9.

Phillip Harfield pictured outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court (240119-8)

At Portsmouth Crown Court today he was warned he could face jail when he is sentenced next month.

An earlier hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court was told he overtook vehicles at speeds up to 40mph to 50mph in Queen Street, Portsea, as police tried to stop him for having no insurance.

Prosecutor Graham Heath said Harfield was ‘overtaking on the opposing side of the road on several occasions’ in a Ford Focus.

Today judge Timothy Mousley QC adjourned sentencing to March 7 and said: ‘All sentencing options will be open, that of course includes immediate imprisonment.’

Harfield, of Almondsbury Road, Paulsgrove, is on unconditional bail.