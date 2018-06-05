Banned driver jailed after breaking suspended term

DISQUALIFIED driver Nicholas Masters has been jailed for four months.
The 32-year-old, of Knight Gardens, Drayton, admitted driving a Ford Transit while banned in Peronne Road, Hilsea, on November 15 last year.
He also admitted driving without insurance.
And he breached a suspended sentence imposed for failing to provide a specimen of blood after being caught driving on the M25 in April 2017.
Portsmouth magistrates banned him from driving for six months.
He must pay an £115 victim surcharge for the case.
His guilty plea was taken into account when he was sentenced.