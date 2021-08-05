Banned Leigh Park driver jailed after admitting failing to report crash
A DISQUALIFIED driver has been jailed after failing to report a crash.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:22 pm
Owen Fletcher, 30, of Tarrant Gardens,Bedhampton, was jailed for 16 weeks at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.
He admitted driving in Purbrook Way, Leigh Park, on May 22 while banned and driving without insurance.
He admitted crashing in Crondall Avenue, Leigh Park, and failing to report the crash.
He also admitted careless driving the same day and obstructing a police officer on May 23.
Magistrates jailed him due to his bad driving, his record for similar offences and he had previously disobeyed court orders.