Banned Leigh Park driver jailed after admitting failing to report crash

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Owen Fletcher, 30, of Tarrant Gardens,Bedhampton, was jailed for 16 weeks at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

He admitted driving in Purbrook Way, Leigh Park, on May 22 while banned and driving without insurance.

He admitted crashing in Crondall Avenue, Leigh Park, and failing to report the crash.

He also admitted careless driving the same day and obstructing a police officer on May 23.