Bearded man hunted by police after assault in Portsmouth pub

Police have released CCTV of a man they are looking for after an assault at a Portsmouth pub.

The attack happened at the Park Tavern pub in Edinburgh Road on April 15 last year.

It was reported that a 35-year-old man was punched in the face and had a glass thrown at him.

He needed 11 stitches for a cut to his head.

The suspect was described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, dark complexion, of slim build, with long dark brown hair and a beard.

He was wearing jeans and a light-coloured, long-sleeved top.

Police have already spoken to people who were in the pub at the time of the incident.

If you have any information call 101 quoting reference ‘44170141322’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.