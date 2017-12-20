Bike snatched in garage raid near Fareham

Have your say

LATE-NIGHT thieves ripped open a garage door before stealing a motorbike, police have said.

The crime took place between 11pm on Tuesday and 5am yesterday morning.

Described as a blue Yamaha YR25OF, the bike was taken from the property in Thornton Avenue, Warsash.

Police have released the vehicle’s registration plate, WX09 NNY, in hopes of tracking it down.

Officers in Fareham are also warning people to be vigilant.

PCSO Sophie Carter said: ‘I would like to ask residents to check their garages, sheds and outbuildings to see if they have had anything taken or any damage has been caused.’

Those with information on the bike theft can call 101, quoting 44170492130. Victims of crime can call 999 or 101.