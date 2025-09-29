Police release CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a bike was stolen in Portsmouth.

The incident happened between 9.20am and 9.50am on Wednesday, September 17 with the bike being taken from outside the Ravelin Sports Centre on Cambridge Road.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to regarding the reported theft.

Police would like to speak to this man as part of an investigation into a bike theft at Ravelin Sports Centre on Wednesday, September 17. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries, such as reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and are now releasing an image of a man they would like to speak to who may be able to provide more information.

“If you recognise this man, or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44250420781.”

Information can also be supplied to the police online. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Police are also warning people to ensure they are using appropriate bike locks.

The spokesperson added: “We would also like to ask bike and e-cycle users to please ensure you use "Sold Secure" GOLD level D Locks or equivalent to secure your bicycles. Please see our social media pages for information on cycle marking events taking place near you. Registering your bike helps us return your property to you in the event that it is stolen.”

Further police guidance on how to protect your bike can be found at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/how-safe-is-your-bike/