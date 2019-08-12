Bikes, computer equipment and car keys stolen from Copnor house

Police are looking for a high value bike which was stolen during a burglary in Copnor.
Two bikes, computer equipment, headphones, sunglasses and car keys were taken from the house in Kensington Road between 10.30pm on Thursday August 8 and 6.30am on Friday August 9.
Police said access appeared to have been gained through the rear of the house, and vehicles at the front of the building were also searched.
One of the bikes has been recovered but police are looking for the other one, a Giant Propel Advanced SL2.
If you have seen the bike or have been offered it for sale, call 101 quoting crime reference number 44190281188.
A 17-year-old boy from Rochdale in Lancashire was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. He has been released while investigations continue.