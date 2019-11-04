Bin fire nearly destroys £80,000 worth of equipment in Waterlooville park

A BIN that was set alight nearly destroyed play park equipment worth £80,000.

Waterlooville Police are appealing for information after the incident at the park in Linnet Close in Wecock in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A post on the force’s Facebook page read: ‘Another bin fire nearly destroying £80,000 worth of apparatus in a children’s play park @ Linnet Close, Wecock.

‘Two males were seen at the scene of the fire but made off.

‘We are aware of chatter around Facebook in relation to this. If you have any information regarding this or any other recent fires, please contact us.’

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed to The News the investigation was ongoing and and anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190393895.