ARSONISTS are suspected to have destroyed property in a blaze in the city centre.

Two fire crews from Southsea were called out to the blaze in a bin shed in Sultan Road, Buckland just before 11pm last night.

Three bins being stored in a communal shed were on fire when the officer arrived, a spokesman said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which had damaged the bins.

Crews left the scene shortly afterwards.