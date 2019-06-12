AN ELDERLY woman had her purse stolen from her bag while in Fareham Shopping Centre.

The victim, who is 88-years-old, was in the shopping centre and at some point between midday and 12:35pm last Monday her purse was taken from her bag.

Her bank card was subsequently used to withdraw money.

Valeriv Christian Buse of Bolton Road in Birmingham has been charged with fraud by false representation.

He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on June 27.

A 25 year-old man who was also arrested has been released without charge.

An RAF veteran was also targeted in a distraction theft in the Fareham Shopping Centre on June 3.