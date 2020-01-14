A WOMAN told a court how her bingo pal put ‘her arms around her’ before plunging a knife into her neck to cover up stealing nearly £4,000.

Paula Ayres, 51, launched an attack on her 63-year-old friend Julie Page who was forced to play dead as her attacker plunged a Stanley knife into her neck while menacingly stood over her.

The ambush happened in the victim’s kitchen in Oak Road, Bishop’s Waltham on July 22 last year.

Mrs Page, giving evidence from behind a curtain at Portsmouth Crown Court, revealed how she was left ‘shocked’ by the attack which led to blood pouring from her neck as the pair struggled - with the victim having an earring ripped from her ear in the melee.

Mrs Page said: ‘She came back and put her hands around my neck. I thought “Christ what’s going on?”

‘I said to Paula: “What’s wrong with you? Why are you doing this?”’

Mrs Page told the court that mutual friend Angela Edwards was asked to leave the house to fetch some Coffee Mate as an ‘excuse to get her out of the house’.

Mrs Page said: ‘I could hear Paula saying to Angela (at the front door) to go home and put the kettle on.

‘I was lying on the floor and was losing lots of blood. Paula stopped Angela coming back in and then came back into the kitchen and had a go at my back.

‘She put her knee into my back and (then) the knife.’

The victim told the court she was ‘convinced’ Ayres overheard a conversation where Mrs Page revealed her suspicions about the theft.

‘I’m sure she heard me tell my sister (on Face Time) that my husband had gone to Fareham Police Station to report the theft,’ she said.

The court heard how the pair were long term-friends who only lived 20ft apart, with Ayres living in Willow Road. ‘(Paula) would let herself in to my house and shout “hello”, Mrs Page said.

Fending off questions she had borrowed money from Ayres, Mrs Page said: ‘I’ve never taken a penny off the woman.’

The victim also revealed Ayres could get a ‘bit snakey’ and ‘argumentative’ with other people.

Ayres has admitted theft of the money and causing grievous bodily harm with intent but denies attempted murder.

