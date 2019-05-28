Bishop’s Waltham driver, 32, arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis

A DRIVER has been arrested after he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
Hampshire road officers arrested the 32-year-old Citroen Relay driver along Battery Hill, Bishop’s Waltham, at about 2am on Monday.
They tweeted: ‘What's worse than driving under the influence of cannabis or cocaine? Driving under the influence of cannabis AND cocaine.
‘32-year-old man arrested in #BishopsWaltham tonight. Good work by #RPU & #ARV officers to get another drug driver off the road. #Fatal4 #27492.’
It comes after an arrest was made on the M27 near Portsmouth on Sunday after a driver travelling at more than 120mph tested positive for cocaine.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers arrested the driver of a Citroen Relay at around 2am yesterday (Monday 27 May) along Battery Hill, Bishops Waltham.
‘The 32-year-old man, from Bishops Waltham, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs, and driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.
‘He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’