Bishop’s Waltham driver, 32, arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis

A DRIVER has been arrested after he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Hampshire road officers arrested the 32-year-old Citroen Relay driver along Battery Hill, Bishop’s Waltham, at about 2am on Monday.

They tweeted: ‘What's worse than driving under the influence of cannabis or cocaine? Driving under the influence of cannabis AND cocaine.

‘32-year-old man arrested in #BishopsWaltham tonight. Good work by #RPU & #ARV officers to get another drug driver off the road. #Fatal4 #27492.’

It comes after an arrest was made on the M27 near Portsmouth on Sunday after a driver travelling at more than 120mph tested positive for cocaine.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Officers arrested the driver of a Citroen Relay at around 2am yesterday (Monday 27 May) along Battery Hill, Bishops Waltham.

The Hampshire police drug test taken by the driver, which showed positive for cannabis and cocaine. Picture: Hants Roads Policing on Twitter (@HantsPolRoads)

‘The 32-year-old man, from Bishops Waltham, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs, and driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

‘He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’