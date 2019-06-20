Black cab rapist John Worboys admits to four more sex attacks on women

BLACK cab rapist John Worboys has pleaded guilty to drugging four more women.

The 62-year-old, who now goes by the name John Derek Radford, targeted women who hailed his cab and drugged them in order to sexually assault them.

John Worboys, 62, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to drugging four more women. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

He was jailed in 2009 for sex assaults on 12 women and at an Old Bailey hearing on Thursday, pleaded guilty to a string of further offences relating to four more women.

Appearing via video link from Wakefield prison, Worboys, wearing spectacles and a light grey and green shirt, pleaded guilty to two counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug with intent to commit rape or indecent assault.

He also admitted two counts of administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence under the Sexual Offences Act.

The first victim was picked up in Worboys' taxi after leaving a bar.

All the women made their allegations to police in early 2018, but the offences dated back to between 2000 and 2008 in London.

Grey-haired Worboys spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his guilty pleas.

The court heard the maximum sentence faced by Worboys was life in prison.

Mrs Justice McGowan adjourned sentencing to September 2 for a report to be prepared on Worboys' history of offending and dangerousness.

She said: ‘This is a case on which the public interest is better represented by the probation service putting forward a complete history.’

She ordered the defendant to be produced in court at the next hearing, saying: ‘This is a case where the public might expect the defendant to be sitting in the dock.’

Worboys, originally from Enfield, was convicted of 19 offences including one count of rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted assault and 12 drugging charges.

He was jailed for at least eight years but was told he would be held in custody as long as he was deemed a danger to the public.

Last year, the Parole Board ruled he should remain in prison citing his ‘sense of sexual entitlement’ and a need to control women.

Police believe Worboys may have carried out more than 100 rapes and sexual assaults on women in London between 2002 and 2008.