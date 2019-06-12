Bob Higgins sentencing: Police officer says coach was 'a predatory sex offender'

The detective who led the inquiry into paedophile football coach Bob Higgins says that he abused his victims’ trust in ‘the most despicable manner’.

Det Chief Insp Dave Brown was speaking outside WInchester Crown Court after Higgins was sentenced to 24 years and three months in prison for abusing youth team players he was coaching.

Bob Higgins at an earlier appearance Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

The trial was told he was seen as all-powerful at Southampton, and Peterborough, where he worked, as he had the power to get youngsters contracts and apprenticeships.

Calling him a ‘predatory sex offender’, Det Chief Insp Brown said: ‘Bob Higgins was a trusted football coach. He abused that in a most despicable manner.’

He also paid tribute to the bravery of the individuals – such as Lee Smith from Portsmouth – who had given evidence in the case and said that the sentence showed that society would not tolerate abuse such as this.