Body of elderly woman found in the sea off Porchester

Police are trying to identify an elderly woman whose body was discovered in the sea off Portchester.

Hampshire police said officers were called today at 11.16am to the Wicor Recreation Ground in Cranleigh Road, after the discovery of an elderly woman’s body in the sea.

A spokesman said: ‘The body, which was spotted by a dog walker, has been recovered and we are trying to identify the woman.

‘The death is not believed to be suspicious and we are working to establish the exact circumstances.’

Anyone with concerns about someone can call 101 quoting 44190184204.