Body of man found in water after 'gunshots heard' in Southampton

The body of a man was discovered in the water at a park after reports of gunshots being heard.

Police were called to an incident in River Walk, Southampton, in the early hours of this morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots heard in Riverside walk shortly after 1am.

A large quantity of cannabis being cultivated was located at an address, and a vehicle containing cannabis was located abandoned nearby.

Subsequently, the body of a man was found in the water at Riverside Park.

Officers remain at the scene in River Walk today carrying out searches, and a large area of Riverside Park has been cordoned off in order to allow officers to carry out initial enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Torgout said: ‘At this early stage of the investigation, we are trying to establish the exact circumstances of what happened and remain open minded as to the two incidents being connected.

‘You will see a number of officers in the River Walk and Riverside Park area today while we make these enquiries, and we are likely to be in the area for several days to allow for a thorough police investigation in relation to these two incidents.

‘Detectives are working hard to piece together the sequence of events that led to this man to being found in the water, and officers from Southampton Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be patrolling the area to offer reassurance and advice to residents affected.

‘River Walk and Riverside Park remains cordoned off at this time and we understand this may concern those in the community. We ask that you are patient and give us time to ensure officers can complete an in-depth investigation.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who heard anything in the early hours of this morning in River Walk or the Riverside Park area who have not yet made contact with us.

‘Please call 101 quoting Operation Telly.’

Alternatively, you can go to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC19W97-PO1 and pass us information online, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.