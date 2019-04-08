Bodycam shows moment police tasered knifeman who threatened three people in Hampshire park

Have your say

Footage from a police bodycam shows the dramatic moment a man was tasered after threatening people with a knife.

Nabil Errouam, of Oxford Road in Southampton, has been jailed for six years after the incident on Southampton Common on Thursday December 13.

Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police were called to the scene just after 4.20pm following reports of a man threatening people with a knife near the Cowherds pub.

Three people – a 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man – were injured.

Bodycam footage viewed in court shows Errouam holding a knife in one hand, and holding on to one of the victims – who is heard shouting for help – with the other.

Errouam is then seen running from the scene, before being tasered by an officer.

Errouam was tasered by police after trying to run away. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

On January 28 Errouam, 35, pleaded guilty to kidnap, affray, possessing a bladed article in a public place, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place, and two counts of wounding.

He was sentenced to six years in jail at Southampton Crown Court on April 5.

After sentencing Detective Inspector Colin White said: ‘This was a frightening experience for the three victims and it was fortunate that they were not seriously hurt.

‘I am grateful to the members of the public who witnessed this incident and supported our investigation.

‘I would also like to thank the officers who attended the scene that night and detained Errouam.’