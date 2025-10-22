Boomtown Festival drug dealer jailed after trying to enter venue with £5,500 worth of drugs and knife

A drug dealer has been sentenced to four years in prison after attempting to enter Boomtown Festival with drugs worth thousands of pounds and a knife.

Breaze Robertsplaceholder image
Breaze Roberts | Hants police

Breaze Roberts, 32, of West Street, Maidenhead, was stopped at the Winchester festival entrance after a drugs dog gave a positive indication on Thursday, August 7.

Roberts initially surrendered a quantity of cannabis but a subsequent search uncovered a substantial haul of Class A and B drugs, including cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, and cannabis, with an estimated street value of £5,570. Officers also seized a lock knife and £710 in cash.

Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, one count of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, possession of criminal property, and possession of a knife in a public place. He was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson, said: “We work closely with our partners, including festival organisers, both in the lead-up to and during major events to ensure public safety remains our highest priority.

“During sentencing, the judge commended Detective Constable Becky Deacon and her team for the prompt investigation and speed at which the case was dealt with, and that this should act as a deterrent to criminals that these offences are dealt with robustly.

“This case demonstrates our commitment to disrupting criminal activity and protecting our communities from those who seek to bring harm through drug-related offences.”

