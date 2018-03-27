Border Force seize drugs worth £245,000 in Portsmouth

BORDER Force officers have prevented an attempt to smuggle more than 700kg of drugs and illegal tobacco through the city.

On Wednesday border officers at the port’s inward car controls at Portsmouth International Port stopped a British-registered van – discovering approximately 150kg of cannabis resin, 25kg of herbal cannabis and 550kg of hand rolling tobacco.

Three British men were arrested on suspicion of the drug and tobacco importation and the investigation was passed to the National Crime Agency.

All three were released but remain under investigation.

The illegal drugs have an estimated street level value of £245,000, while the tobacco would have cost the Treasury approximately £120,000 in unpaid duty and VAT.

Director of Border Force South Emma Porter said: ‘This is a significant seizure. By stopping this shipment of drugs and tobacco our officers have starved those responsible of the proceeds of their criminality.

‘Working with the National Crime Agency and other law enforcement partners we will continue to tackle drug and tobacco and bring those responsible to justice.’