Boy, 11, dies after two-car crash on the A27 in Titchfield

Have your say

AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy has died after a crash involving two cars, police have confirmed.

The boy was crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen Golf in Southampton Road, Titchfield, just before 4.30pm today.

He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Specialist officers from Hampshire Constabulary are providing support to his family.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and an investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances of the crash.

Live Google traffic maps indicated the accident occured close to Titchfield Primary School.

It led to the part-closure of Southampton Road in both directions, but the route is expected to reopen fully tonight.

Officers were called to the scene at 4.26pm.