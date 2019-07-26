Boy, 11, reported missing in Waterlooville

Have your say

A SEARCH has been launched for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Waterlooville earlier today.

Hampshire Constabulary is looking for the 11-year-old after he was last seen at the Morrisons store in Horndean.

Picture: PA

A police helicopter has been seen joining the officers on the ground.

According to the Waterlooville Police Facebook page, the boy is wearing grey shorts, a lilac top, blue glasses and black trainers.

He is skinny with light-brown hair, and has been missing for more than two hours.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately.

