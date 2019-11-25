Boy, 14, charged after three people are assaulted near Portsmouth roundabout

A TEENAGE boy has been arrested and charged after a fight broke out near a Portsmouth roundabout, police have confirmed.

It comes after officers were called to an incident near an underpass at the Rudmore Roundabout, along the M275, at 3.20pm on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred near an underpass close to the Rudmore Roundabout in Portsmouth, pictured. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150032-2)

Two males and a female were assaulted at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been charged with three counts of assault by beating and two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said he was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today.

