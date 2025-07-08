A 14-year-old boy has been killed by a car towing a trailer - with a man arrested over drug driving.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the fatal collision in Waterlooville around 9pm on Monday (July 7) on Lovedean Lane, Catherington.

Police said the boy pedestrian was involved in a collision with a “car towing a trailer”. The force added: “Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency services, including the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, the pedestrian, a 14-year-old boy, died at the scene.”

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 24-year-old male from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drugs and has been released under investigation.

Police added: “As part of our investigation we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has relevant dash cam footage capturing the incident or the moments leading up to it.

“Were you on Lovedean Lane around the time of the incident? Did you see the vehicle or pedestrian in the area before the collision?”

If you have any information contact police on 101 quoting reference 44250301792.