Boy, 15, arrested after video showed cat being punched in Portsmouth is released

A TEENAGER who was arrested after a video of a cat being punched in the head swept across social media has been released from custody.

The shocking Snapchat footage, above, which infuriated thousands online, showed a ginger cat being punched off a garden wall by a passer-by as it leaned in to be stroked. 

Video shows the cat being punched in the head in Portsmouth

Hampshire police confirmed yesterday a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 in connection with the incident. 

A force spokesman said today the boy has been released but remains under investigation. 