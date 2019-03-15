Boy, 15, left with ‘serious’ injuries after being stabbed in Havant

FOUR men have been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in Leigh Park this afternoon.

Police officers were called to Woolston Road at 3.15pm, after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the arm.

A teenager has been stabbed in Warren, Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

According to Hampshire Constabulary, the teenager’s injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

He has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for treatment.

Nearby residents have said they are not surprised that something like this has happened in the area – but the incident has still put a few of them on edge.

Julie Wright, 51, said: ‘I’d heard that the person stabbed was quite young – it’s sad that something like that has happened.

Police have confirmed that a weapon has been recovered by officers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It does make you feel really uncomfortable. I just want to keep my kids safe, you never know what is going to happen.

‘This is rather surprising to me because it has happened literally right in front of our home.’

Clare Symmons, 50, said: ‘I heard about what happened on social media.

‘Something like this does hit close to home because it’s right across the road from me and my family.’

Mark Trevellick, 52, added: ‘I came home earlier this evening and a neighbour told me that somebody had been stabbed.

‘It’s worrying that something like this has happened right outside my door, but I can’t say I’m surprised that something like this has happened.

‘We’ve had problems around here before so I think something was going to happen eventually.’

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I’m not too surprised by this – it seems to happen all the time around here.

‘Stabbings, assaults – it feels like there’s always something going on around here.’

In a statement, police confirmed that four men from Havant, two aged 18, one 19 and another 17, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They remain in police custody.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A police cordon has been put up in a section of Warren Park as our investigations continue.

‘We can also confirm that a weapon has been recovered.

‘We know that this type of incident will be concerning for residents in the area, so our officers will be on patrol in the area this evening, so if you have any concerns, please speak to them.’

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190091201.