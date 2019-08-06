Boy, 16, kicked 'defenceless' feral cat in the head at Southsea Model Village and stole police figurines

A TEENAGE boy caught on CCTV kicking a ‘defenceless’ feral cat in the head after stealing police figurines at a model village has been told his actions were ‘nasty’.

The 16-year-old Portsmouth boy appeared at the city’s youth court where he admitted theft and causing unnecessary suffering to the black cat.

Rooney, the resident cat at Southsea Model Village

Magistrate Kevin Head, who imposed a six-month youth referral order, said: ‘These are nasty offences and kicking a defenceless cat is the worst of the lot really, and is inexcusable.’

The court heard how Southsea Model Village co-owner Mark Wilson arrived at work and felt something was amiss on May 18.

It was only when footage was checked that the boys were seen walking around the attraction before the defendant booted the feral cat, it having been coaxed towards them by the older boy.

Prosecutor Julie Macey said: ‘The two lads were seen walking round the site, moving one of the cameras down and they began calling over the local cat.

The models stolen from Southsea Model Village. Picture: Portsmouth Police

‘It was then beckoned by one of them and one of them kicked it in the head.’

Model village staff were unable to find the cat, named Rooney who has been living at the site for around 10 years.

The boys were found by police after the footage was published. Officers arrested them and found two model police figures, and a robber and a police dog model in the defendant’s bedroom.

Magistrates heard the neglected boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been released early from a previous youth referral order for good behaviour after he had kicked the cat. Youth offending teams were unaware of the attack.

Quizzed by police the boy his actions but said the older boy ‘told him to do it’.

Theresa Tang, mitigating, said the boy had an ‘extremely neglectful upbringing’.

An application from The News to name the boy was refused. Ms Tang said the boy was threatened on Facebook.

Mr Head said the the court was ‘mindful of the (boy's) welfare and rehabilitation’ and it was ‘not in the public interest’ to name him.

The boy admitted assault by beating on June 6 relating to an attack on a man in a street.