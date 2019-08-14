Boy, 16, seriously injured after being stabbed by gang of teenagers in Portsmouth car park

A BOY is seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times by a gang of teenagers.

The 16-year-old victim was walking with a friend, who is 18, through through a car park on Nelson Road, at around 9.40pm last night.

The boy is seriously injured, police have said.

They were attacked by a group of boys and the victim was stabbed several times in the leg and arm before the gang ran off.

However one of the boys then returned to steal his wallet.

The victim suffered serious injuries but they are not life-threatening.

His 18-year-old friend managed to run away from the scene and was uninjured.

The boys in the group are described as being white and black males, aged between 16 and 18-years-old and all were wearing hooded tops.

A spokeswoman for police said: ‘Did you see a group of boys hanging around the area last night? Did you see what happened?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190287307, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

