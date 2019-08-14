Boy, 16, stabbed by gang of up to 8 teenagers in Portsmouth car park

A BOY was seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times by a gang of up to eight teenagers.

The 16-year-old victim was walking with a friend, who is 18, through through a car park in Nelson Road, Buckland, at around 9.40pm last night.

Nelson Road. Picture: Google Maps

They were attacked by a group of six to eight boys and the younger boy was stabbed several times in the leg and arm before the gang ran off.

READ MORE: Motorist caught with crossbow, axes and hunting knife in car on Isle of Wight

But then one of the boys returned to steal his wallet.

The younger boy suffered serious injuries but they are not life-threatening.

His older friend managed to run away from the scene and was uninjured.

READ MORE: Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

The boys in the group are described as being white and black, and were between 16 and 18-years-old. They were wearing hooded tops.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Did you see a group of boys hanging around the area last night? Did you see what happened?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190287307, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels.