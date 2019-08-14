Boy, 17, and two men arrested after car stolen in Lower Swanwick burglary

THREE people have been arrested over a string of burglaries where cars were stolen.

Overnight between August 12 and 13 cars were stolen from four addresses, including on at a home in Lower Swanwick Road, in Lower Swanwick.

Picture: Google Maps

The home was broken into and a Ford Kuga was taken. It has been found by police.

Two other burglaries took place in Tower Place, West End, Southampton, with a third in Nutshalling Avenue in Rownhams.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport

Four cars were stolen in total, along with mobile phones a handbag, and electrical items. Two cars were recovered.

File photo of police in Portsmouth. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

An 18-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, all from Southampton, have been arrested and are in custody.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers investigating these offences would like to remind people to be vigilant about double locking their front doors and keeping car keys away from the front door so that they cannot be ‘fished’ through letterboxes.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101.