The 17-year-old victim was brutally beaten on Tuesday, August 17, in Horndean, police revealed today.

At some time between 10.30pm and 11pm, the boy had been on the Five Heads Recreation Ground, near the Horndean Football Club and Social bar in Five Heads Road.

He had been attending a house party nearby which had spilled out onto the field, police said.

The Five Heads Recreation Ground in Horndean where a 17-year-old boy was attacked by a gang of '15 to 20' men. Photo: Google

The teenager was talking to a group of people when he was approached by a male who accused him of ‘bad mouthing’ a girl.

Around five to ten minutes later, a group of around 15 to 20 males approached him, chased him to the gate of the car park, and assaulted him.

He attended the Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was treated for a fractured jaw.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the gang attack to come forward with any information.

PC Chris Neal, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who has any information about this attack to contact me. Were you at the party? Did you see what happened?

‘The victim was left with a fractured jaw which required two metal plates and eight screws fitted.

‘If you saw what happened, or have any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting 44210333816.’

Those with any information can call police on 101, quoting 44210333816, or alternatively, go online and submit information via this link hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

