Boy, 17, robbed at knife point in Portsmouth

A TEENAGER has been robbed at knife point in Portsmouth.

The 17-year-old victim was walking along Sydenham Terrace, in Fratton, when he was approached by a man he did not know, yesterday between 8.45pm and 8.55pm.

Sydenham Terrace, in Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View

The man threatened him with a knife before taking his black leather Nike bag.

Police are now calling for witnesses to come forward after the incident.

Officers have said the man is described as being white, ‘fat’, in his 40s with a shaven head and a tattoo around his belly button.

It is believed he was wearing shorts and carrying a white t-shirt at the time of the crime.

Detective constable Sharon Lewry said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that can help us investigate this crime and identify the man responsible.

‘Did you see what happened? Did you see this man in the area, or do you know who he is?

‘I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident, and would advise members of the public to be vigilant during the evening and to ensure they walk in busy well lit areas.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180297988.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.