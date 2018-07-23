Boy, 17, stabbed in face at Locks Heath shopping centre

A TEENAGE boy suffered ‘puncture wounds’ to his face and neck after being stabbed at a shopping centre.

Hampshire police confirmed the 17-year-old, from Sarisbury Green, was treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after the attack.

He suffered ‘puncture wounds to his face and neck and has since been discharged’, police said.

The assault took place at Locks Heath Shopping Village last night at 10.10pm.

Police cordoned off the area and have been searching the grounds with police dogs today.

An 18 year-old man, from Fareham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is in custody.

A police spokesman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing and we are carrying out regular patrols in the area.

‘Officers do not believe that this incident is linked to any other reports or assaults currently under investigation.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44180277378.